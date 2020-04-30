Daytime Emmys to be Handed Out in a “Virtual” Ceremony

Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Wednesday that the Daytime Emmys will be handed out in a “virtual” ceremony later this year.

Per THR, the will be in addition to the Sports Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys and awards for achievement in Technology & Engineering–all of which will be presented via remote video productions.

The Daytime Emmys was originally scheduled for June 12-14, while Sports Emmys was scheduled for April 28 in New York, but they were each postponed in March to fall 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

Now, also, the Technology & Engineering Emmys ceremony had been scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas but last month were postponed until October 2020; the News & Documentary Emmys was been scheduled for September in New York.

We can’t wait to see the first virtual Emmys ceremonies!

