Daytime Emmy Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This year’s edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards event was held virtually, and some of the stars who emerged winner last night included Ellen DeGeneres, the writers behind The Bold and the Beautiful, and many more others.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Winners In Categories Scheduled For The CBS Broadcast:

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

WINNER: “Entertainment Tonight”

“Access Hollywood”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

“E! News”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

WINNER: “The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Young and the Restless”

“General Hospital”

“Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

WINNER: “The Bay”

“Eastsiders”

“After Forever”

“Studio City”

“Dark/Web”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osborne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, “The Talk”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, “GMA3”

Maury Povich, “Maury”

Outstanding Game Show Host

WINNER: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy”

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: “General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

WINNER: “The People’s Court”

“Hot Bench”

“Judge Judy”

“Judge Mathis”

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

Outstanding Special Class Special

WINNER: Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration HBO

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day NBC

Hate Among Us Popstar TV

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute CBS

Outstanding Culinary Series

WINNER: “Giada Entertains”

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

“30 Minute Meals”

“Milk Street”

Outstanding Morning Show

WINNER: “Today Show”

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“Good Morning America”

“Sunday Today with Willie Geist”

“CBS This Morning”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

WINNER: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Talk”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

Outstanding Younger Performer

WINNER: Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Sasha Calle, “The Young and the Restless”

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital”

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

WINNER: “The View”

“Rachael Ray”

“Red Table Talk”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

“The 3rd Hour of Today”

Outstanding Game Show

WINNER: “Jeopardy”

“The Price is Right”

“Family Feud”

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”

“Double Dare”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tamara Braun, “General Hospital”

Christel Khalil, “The Young and the Restless”

Annika Noellee, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Rebecca Budig, “General Hospital”

Susan Seaforth Hayes, “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Chandler Massey, “Days of Our Lives”

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives”

Mark Grossman, “The Young and the Restless”

Paul Telfer, “Days of Our Lives”

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital”

Nominees In Categories Scheduled For The CBS Broadcast:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless”

“General Hospital”

“Days of Our Lives”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine Kelly Lang, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Maura West, “General Hospital”

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives”

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital”

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

Steve Burton, “General Hospital”

Jon Lindstrom, “General Hospital”

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Thaao Penghlis, “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk”

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, “The View”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

Larry King, “Larry King Now”

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Sasha Calle, “The Young and the Restless”

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital”

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

“The Loud House”

“Arthur”

“The Dragon Prince”

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On”

“Niko and the Sword of Light”

“Craig of the Creek”

