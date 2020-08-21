Days After Shading Ceec, Princess Shyngle Admits Liposuction Cannot Remove All of Stomach Fat

An advocate for plastic surgery if it makes you happy, Princess Shyngle has however revealed that no doctor can get rid of all the stomach fat.

The actress and businesswoman who shaded BBN’s Ceec over her comments about natural bodies winning has admitted that despite the best of doctors, liposuction cannot give a fully snatched waist and flat tummy like many desire.

According to Princess Shyngle, a lot of people who undergo liposuction end up looking like ‘overfed turkey’ because despite their best efforts, they still have belly fat.

She therefore advised for other alternatives to ‘perfect’ the job.

