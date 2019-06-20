Dayo Adewole, Former Minister’s Son, Regains Freedom

Dayo, abducted son of Isaac Adewole, former minister of health, has been freed by his abductors.

He was kidnapped at his farm in Iroko, Akinyele local government area of Oyo state around 6pm on Tuesday.

Shina Olukolu, commissioner of police in Oyo, confirmed the release of the minister’s son on Wednesday.

Olukolu said the victim had regained freedom and had been reunited with his family.

According to the commissioner, the only suspects arrested so far in connection with the incident were three of the victim’s farm workers.

He, however, gave an assurance that more updates on the incident would be made public soon.

In his reaction, the former minister expressed gratitude to God for the safe release of his son .

In a statement he personally signed, Adewole also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, security agencies, traditional rulers and all those who stood by the family during the ordeal.

It is not yet clear if any ransom was paid to the kidnappers to secure his release.