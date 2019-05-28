Daydream Esoterica: Victor Ehikhamenor in Collaboration With Johnny Walker

Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whiskey and supporter of the arts, recently supported Daydream Esoterica, a solo exhibition by internationally celebrated contemporary visual artist, Victor Ehikhamenor.

Depicting the mutualism of ideas and limitations in the Lagos citizen’s quest for success, the exhibition showcased the internationally renowned artist’s outstanding new oil paintings and installations, embodying Johnnie Walker’s consistency and innovation.

Speaking at the exhibition, the exhibiting artist said: “Daydream Esoterica is an introspective look at the artist as a conscious contemporary nomad, eking a living out of a city that feeds its inhabitants hopes and frustrations in equal measure; a place where to survive the humdrum and the noise, the citizen is driven to Daydream.”

The private opening was attended by notable art dealers and collectors, including Gbenga Oyebode, Toni Kan, Remi Okunlola, Ego Boyo, Akintunde Oyebode, Kavita Chellaram, Peter Thomas, Kola Aina, Uzoma & Adesua Dozie and Ngozi Edozien.

See some event photos below: