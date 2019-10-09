Davido’s Unborn Child bags Endorsement Deal

Afropop superstar Davido has announced a receipt of an endorsement deal for his unborn child from a diaper-producing Nigerian brand.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share pictures of himself flanked by two men as he shows off a pack of diapers.

“I’m super excited my unborn son, OBO Jnr, already getting big bags. Dude coming into the world super-rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes,” he captioned the post.

This comes after Davido, 27, proposed to Chioma Rowland, his fiance, with the marriage set for 2020.

Recently, the award-winning singer also claimed that U.S. pop sensation Chris Brown, with whom he collaborated on ‘Blow my Mind’ indicated interest to be on his groomsmen.

Chioma, 24, is reported to have met Davido while studying economics at Babcock University.