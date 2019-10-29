Davido’s Team Apprehends on Sisters Who Said He Got One of Them Pregnant

So Davido’s team has finally apprehended the sisters who accused the singer of getting one of them pregnant.

In case you missed how the drama started: one of the sisters, Eileen, claimed in a video that the singer got her sister Susan pregnant. “He is denying the pregnant,” said Eileen who added that they had tried to get the singer to take responsibility. And Susan, who seemed visibly upset, added that since he has refused to have that conversation, he will “rot in jail.”

Davido responded shortly after, announcing a gift of N1 million to anyone who will help him trace the sisters. Seeing the damage they have caused, Eileen and Susan shared a new video, dismissing their accusations as a joke. But this didn’t deter the singer.

Now, the sisters have been apprehended, handcuffed together, and brought to an unknown residence where they got threatened by the singer’s team.

See the video below: