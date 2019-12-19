Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, becomes US citizen

Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of afro-pop superstar, Davido, has officially become a citizen of the United States of America.

Award-winning singer Davido could not hide his joy as he announced the latest feat on Thursday via Instastory.

“Officially an American citizen,” he wrote.

Ifeanyi, who was born in London, now holds trio citizenship in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the US.

The last of Davido’s three kids, Ifeanyi was born by his girlfriend Chioma Rowland on October 20 in a London hospital.

Davido, himself a US citizen, formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.

Having already paid her bride price, the pair are set to tie the knot in 2020.