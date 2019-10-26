Davido’s ‘Risky’ hits One Million YouTube Views

In continuation of a hot streak for Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, his new song ‘Risky’ has hit one million views on video streaming site YouTube.

The excited Afro-pop superstar took to his Instagram page to express how excited he was and also appreciated his fans for their immense support.

He wrote;

“RISKY!!! WORLD WIDE ANTHEM!! KEEEP STREAMING!! JUST A DAY IN AND BANGIN IN EVERY CORNER OF THE WORLD!!!! LOVE U GUYS!! MY ALBUM PRE ORDER DROPS TOMORO!!  ‘A GOOD TIME’ �����������������.”

It’s been a week of good tidings for Davido who just welcomed his first son, who he named, David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr, with his fiancée Chioma Avril Rowland.

The announcement also comes as his recent collaboration, ‘Blow My Mind’ with American pop superstar, Chris Brown, continues to rule the airwaves.

