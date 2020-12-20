Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika Slams Cynthia Morgan, Says She’s Chasing Clout

Davido’s camp through his manager, Asa Asika has responded to claims by Cynthia Morgan that he ignored her calls despite several attempts to reach him.

Morgan in an interview with HipTV had claimed the DMW boss refused to pick her calls or respond to WhatsApp texts despite requesting she call him.

Her manager, Muyiwa Babalola had also told Punch newspaper that;

“She personally reached out to David, as requested, by putting a call through. No one picked the call. She also followed up with a message on WhatsApp, still no response.

Babalola further alleged that after several attempts to reach Davido didn’t pan out, Cynthia Morgan recorded a demo verse and sent it to the former’s camp. It’s been three months since then and nothing has been heard from them.

Asa Asika has however refuted these claims stating that they are false and branded Cynthia Morgan a liar who is chasing clout.

He stated that the father of three and the ‘German Juice’ crooner had a song which was to be on Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album but it was dropped because it wasn’t good enough.

“I don’t have time for such people. She knows that is not the truth. She knows she is lying and that is a lie. All these people are looking for clout; she is looking for who she would use to shine again. She knows that is not what the case is,” he told Punch.

Asa Asika went on to state that Davido sent Morgan a song and asked how that was possible if they hadn’t communicated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

