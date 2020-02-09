Davido’s ‘IF’ hits 100m views on YouTube

The good times continue to roll for Afro-pop star Davido as he has set another record with his 2017 hit track ‘If’ which has now being watched a hundred million times on YouTube.

Months after he dropped his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’, the energetic artiste has once again wowed his fans and critics with his massive views on ‘If’.

Davido, who is the most-streamed Nigerian artiste in the music industry, has added another record to his profile, as he becomes the only Nigerian artiste with two music videos that have hit over 100 million views on YouTube – following a similar feat by another 2017 hit, Fall.

This comes just days after Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ achieved the same milestone.

See screenshot below: