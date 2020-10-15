Davido’s “FEM” is the #EndSARS Anthem: All the Times Protesters Chanted to the Song

Even Davido himself has agreed that his latest hit song, FEM, is now the anthem for the ongoing #EndSARS protests that have taken over the country and the world.

Yesterday, the singer replied a fan who tweeted that the single is now the “biggest song in the country, the Youths’ anthem.”

“Our anthem,” Davido agreed.

Check out all the times protesters sang along to the street anthem:

Na we get country ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tztmmGVpO4 — Davido (@davido) October 12, 2020

END SARS!!!!! WE NO WANT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/z3jnrnH56l — Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020

