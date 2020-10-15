Davido’s “FEM” is the #EndSARS Anthem: All the Times Protesters Chanted to the Song

Even Davido himself has agreed that his latest hit song, FEM, is now the anthem for the ongoing #EndSARS protests that have taken over the country and the world.
Yesterday, the singer replied a fan who tweeted that the single is now the “biggest song in the country, the Youths’ anthem.”
“Our anthem,” Davido agreed.
Our anthem https://t.co/JqtVx2pNHB
— Davido (@davido) October 14, 2020
Check out all the times protesters sang along to the street anthem:
New York Protest!!!! @davido thank you for this jam 🔥#EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/oovMpVp97S
— #EndSars Mo. (@TheMofeoluwa) October 14, 2020
FEM!!! pic.twitter.com/lcffM4BG2W
— Davido (@davido) October 13, 2020
Na we get country ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tztmmGVpO4
— Davido (@davido) October 12, 2020
END SARS!!!!! WE NO WANT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/z3jnrnH56l
— Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020