Davido’s Fall Single Officially Certified Gold in Canada

Davido is winning!

The 27-year-old wave-making artiste who just scored his first billboard cover alongside Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi has more reasons to celebrate.

In a screenshot posted on Instagram, the father of three shared an email from Sony Music to his manager, Asa Asika. The email stated that ‘Fall’ had been certified gold in Canada.

He captioned the picture;

“‘FALL’ now certified GOLD IN Canada 🇨🇦 📀 …. love to the 6 side baby !! 🇺🇸 NEXT 😝 GLORY BE TO GOD 🙏🏾”.

‘Fall’ which was by Kiddominant was released in June 2017.

Congratulations to Davido!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

