Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Launches Own Organic Hair Care Product

Congratulations to Imade Adeleke!

The daughter of singer Davido and fashion entrepreneur Sophia Momodu has just launched her own hair care product.

The 5-year-old’s new business venture is called, Aurora by Imade, and advertorial release features the young boss modeling her own product.

Born into a family of entrepreneurs, young Imade Adeleke has taken a giant stride in the same direction by launching her organic hair care line for children; @aurorabyimade. Inspired by Imade’s lack of hair growth at birth, her mom #SophiaMomodu had to find creative ways to help grow her daughter’s hair and give it a fuller, healthier and more vibrant look. This was what gave birth to @aurorabyimade.

Her proud parents are ecstatic to be going on this entrepreneurial journey with her. The entire range of hair products consists of Shampoo, Conditioner, Detangling Spray, Hair Butter, Argan Hair Repair Oil, Flaxseed Gel, Styling Gel, Leave-In Conditioner and Hair Mask.

See the photos below: