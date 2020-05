Happy birthday to Imade Adeleke!

The daughter of singer Davido and businesswoman Sophia Momodu turned 5 years old, and the proud parents came together to throw her an intimate birthday bash fit for a princes.

“@realimadeadeleke Happy Birthday angel of mine 😍 I love our love, it’s perfect!” said the proud mum on her Instagram, adding, “When it comes to you.. your dad & I DID THAT & that’s on period. #TheBig5”

See the photos from her party below:

