Davido’s Cleansing Rites Begin as He Unfollows Peruzzi on Social Media

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Davido has begun the cleansing he spoke about yesterday as Peruzzi has gotten the axe on social media.

The DMW label boss though yet to publicly comment on the rape saga trailing one of his acts; Peruzzi, but his actions are speaking louder than words.

After news of a rape allegation broke yesterday with damning old tweets about Peruzzi alluding himself a rapist surfaced, Davido noted that he was taking a break from people and was going to do a bit of cleansing too.

A look at Davido’s Instagram page shows that he has unfollowed Peruzzi; one of the most promising and viable acts (singer and songwriter) under his label.

Our fingers are crossed to see how this will play out in the long run.

