Davido’s brother, Adewele Adeleke, weds Kani in UAE [Photos]

Davido’s elder brother and Chairman of HKN music, Adewale Adeleke and his heartthrob Kani had their white wedding at Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

Recall that the couple had their traditional wedding last December which had in attendance the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s social circle.

Davido and his fiancée, Chioma joined family members at the colourful event.

Among other dignitaries present was the immediate ate past President of the Nigeria Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Check out photos of the posh wedding below…