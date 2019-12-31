Davido’s $30K wristwatch stolen in Ghana [Watch]

Afro-pop superstar, Davido was left stunned in Ghanaians as they reportedly snatch his wristwatch believed to worth $30,000 on his arrival in the West African country on Sunday.

Reports say the singer’s wristwatch was snatched on the street of Accra, the nation’s capital city, where he went partying before his show at the AfroNation 2019.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner had arrived in Ghana for AfroNation and he decided to party at Acetantra nightclub in Osu first.

Before stepping out for the show where he was billed to perform, feeling benevolent, he decided to show some love to his Ghanaian fans by throwing some cash to the hundreds of fans who were gathered outside to welcome and cheer him. But things didn’t exactly pan out as planned.

While Davido was on the open roof of the white Range Rover Sport conveying him to the AfroNation, throwing money at the excited fans, a skillful thief from the crowd managed to snatch his expensive wristwatch.

Davido tried to fight back with the thief and stopped sharing the money but, poof, the dude had vanished.

See video shared by Entamoty below…