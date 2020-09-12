Davido Woke up Lit! Watch Him Vibe to His New Single ‘FEM’

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Davido is living and rocking! The singer and father of three, took to his social media pages to share an ultra-lit video of himself.

On Twitter, Davido who recently released his latest single ‘FEM’ which is garnering attention from the world over, revealed he woke up lit!

The DMW label boss who seemed to be in great spirits, posted up a home video from his Banana Island mansion as he vibed to his new music.

Check out the fun video below.

