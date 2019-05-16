Davido Unfollows Zlatan Ibile Amid Bail Backlash

So, Davido has now unfollowed Zlatan Ibile on Instagram.

In case you missed all the drama: moments after Zlatan Ibile and two associates were released from the custody of the EFCC, this report claimed that Davido hired a lawyer who helped facilitate their release.

Shortly after, Zlatan’s friend, Aremo Gucci, took to his Instagram to shut it all down. He said Davido did nothing, that it was Olamide and Burna Boy who helped the suspects.

This quickly stirred a heated exchanged between Davido’s camp and Zlatan, with many fans criticising Davido for his silence over the confusion.

Now, Davido has deleted the initial post he made in support of Zlatan’s release, plus he has also unfollowed the artiste on his Instagram.

See the since-deleted post below:

LOL.

Here’s what fans think:

,

