Davido to star in Coming To America 2

Nigerian music superstar Davido continues to break ground in the entertainment industry.

The international act, who recently electrified the airwaves with his new single FEM, is set to appear in the forthcoming comedy classic, Coming To America 2, scheduled for release later this year.

The DMW boss joins a stellar cast for the sequel to the timeless classic.

‘Coming To America’ continues to be one of the biggest movies from Hollywood in the 1980s with stars like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Paul Bates, among others.

The stars will be retaining their roles in the sequel which will be released soon, and Davido is now set to appear in the sequel.

Other new faces expected to be in the movie include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor, and Michael Blackson.

See a screenshot of the post shared on Twitter below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

