Davido Suspends North America Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Davido has joined the list of fans who have suspended their shows amid the growing coronavirus pandemic that has crippled economy and stunted relationships.

The singer took to his Twitter yesterday to announce that he is suspending his sold-out North America concerts because he believes it is the right thing to do at this time.

He said: “I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!”

