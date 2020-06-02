Davido Spotted Using Crutches After Spraining His Ankle

Davido recently suffered an injury in his ankle, and presently walked with the aid of crutches.

While it is unclear what led to the injury, the singer appears to be in good spirits, as this has not dampened his activism on social media–he has joined the many voices demanding #JusticeForUwa and also have spoken against the systemic racism in the United States that led to the murder of George Floyd.

Moments ago, he joined his cohorts abroad for the #BlackOutTuesday campaign that is aimed to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

See his tweet below:

