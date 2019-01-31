Davido Speaks Following Report That He Did Not Sell Out the 02 Arena

Shortly after his successful outing at the 02 Arena in London, Guardian UK published an article confirming that singer “nearly sold out the O2,” contrary to earlier reports.

However, the media house still deemed that outing a “considerable leap toward the mainstream.”

But, Davido, who had blown his own trumpet on social media, is not pleased with this report. He took a shot at the media, including SoundCity which reposted it, dismissing them all as mere “haters.”

“It’s going to be a long day for haters,” he wrote, before thanking all those that made his show possible.

See his post below: