Davido Speaks After Oyetola Defeated Adeleke at Appeal Court: “It’s Extremely Painful.”

Davido has finally spoken up after his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, lost at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Recall that the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal had nullified the victory of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, but Oyetola appealed and yesterday the chairman of the five-man panel, Justice Jumai Hannatu-Sankey, upturned the tribunal judgment which returned Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the election.

The new ruling said that the decision of the tribunal which sacked Oyetola as governor was not valid. And reacting to this, Davido tweeted:

My people. We can’t hide our disappointment this judgment of the Court of Appeal. It hurts, it’s extremely painful but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it. Everyone remain calm. I want to urge all our supporters to remain calm in this time. As you all know there is one last and most important lap. It is time for that last lap and the God I know and serve is in control. We won the first leg. We have lost the second leg but I am certain the Highest Court in the land will rectify and restore all that has been stolen from us with this judgment! Everybody stay calm and stay safe! See you on the other side.