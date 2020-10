Davido recently sat down for a chat with the folks at Pitchfork, where he spoke about his historical performance at the O2 Arena in London in 2019, where he sold out the 20, 000 capacity venue.

“It was amazing. It was something a lot of people didn’t think I would have been able to do,” he said, adding, “and we made a statement to the culture. A lot of UK artists could not sell out the O2. So, for an African artist to do that? It’s amazing.”

And ne said a lot more.

Watch the video here.

