Davido Speaks About Possible Marriage to Chioma Avril Rowland

Celebrity

Davido wants you all to know that he still plans to make Chioma Avril Rowland his wife.

The singer opened up about this after a concerned fan tweeted at him yesterday, asking what the future holds for him and the famous Chef Chi.

This comes three months after Davido tweeted marriage proposal at Chioma, asking her to marry him immediately. And she said yes.

But months have passed and fans are yet to see the couple walk down the aisle. Which is why this concerned called Davido out.

Well, we can’t wait to see how it pans out!

