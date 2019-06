Davido has taken to his Instagram Story to set the records straight after news reports claimed he and his partner Chioma Avril Rowland were duped by Ubi Franklin.

The drama started after Chioma shared a post in which she said she would sue an unnamed person, and a blog claimed that she planned to sue Ubi, who allegedly scammed her and Davido of ‘millions.

Well, Davido shared a screenshot of the blog post, with a caption that screamed “false” in caps.

See the posts below: