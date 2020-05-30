Davido Shows Off New Banana Island Mansion

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Despite how the year 2020 is panning out, Davido keeps achieving new feats almost daily.

The singer who recently made his debut for Billboard magazine and earlier in the week celebrated his ‘Fall’ single going gold in the United States and Canada, is changing his home address from Lekki to Banana Island.

In a new video, Davido took everyone on a virtual tour of his new crib complete with an elevator to go up the house.

Riding up the elevator of the gorgeous mansion, the singer wrote;

“Always wanted [to] go up at the crib like this.” Then after, a simple, “God is good.”

