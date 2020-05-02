Davido shares stunning photos of female barber

Afro-pop superstar Davido always has a neat trim, and now we know why…he has a stunning female barber!

This was brought to light after Davido shared pictures of his curvy female barber Saturday.

After the ‘Blow my mind’ crooner shared the photos of his barber identified as Princess on his InstaStories, fans have flooded his timeline with compliments and praise for the young lady.

Many hailed her dazzling looks, and others expressed their pleasure at the young lady’s zeal to work hard.

The photos show Princess trimming Davido’s hair as he fiddles with his phone, probably in a chat with Chioma. Lol.

Check out some of the photos shared by Davido below…

