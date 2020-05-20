Davido Shares Screenshot of Exchange Between Himself and Flytime Boss in 2011

David Adeleke aka Davido has come a long way from his ‘Dami Duro’ days.

The 27-year-old wave-making recording artiste and record label boss expressed gratitude to God after being reminded of an interaction with Flytime Entertainment boss, Cecil Hammond.

A screenshot of the exchange showed Cecil Hammond had reached out to the father of three to remind him of an encounter they had back in 2011.

The Pepsi ambassador had given Hammond his ‘Dami Duro’ demo CD after a concert.

Cecil went on to encourage Davido stating,

“U are still No.1
Well done”.

The DMW boss who has become one of the biggest names out of Africa captioned the photo;

“Wow I gave this Dami Duro demo to Cecil Hammond in 2011 hoping to get signed outside a concert haha !!!! I NEED THIS CD!! LIFE IS CRAZY !! I THANK GOD !!”

