Davido Shares Adorable New Photo of His Son, Ifeanyi

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Davido Shares Adorable New Photo of His Son, Ifeanyi

Davido is a proud dad.

The singer took to his Twitter yesterday to share a new photo of his son, Ifeanyi, who he shares with his partner Chioma Avril Rowland.

From his post, Chioma had stepped out for a moment and the singer was left to take care of their son. And this tired him out too quickly. “Mothers Dey try ooo see my eyes lmao #waitingformommytocomeback,” he wrote.

Check them out below:

Related Posts

2Baba To Hold E-Concert In Partnership with Trophy Extra Stout

April 3, 2020

Sydney Talker Finally Admits His COVID-19 Drama was a Skit

April 3, 2020

Never marry a woman you’ve not seen without makeup – Reno Omokri

April 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *