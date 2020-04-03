Davido Shares Adorable New Photo of His Son, Ifeanyi

Davido is a proud dad.
The singer took to his Twitter yesterday to share a new photo of his son, Ifeanyi, who he shares with his partner Chioma Avril Rowland.
From his post, Chioma had stepped out for a moment and the singer was left to take care of their son. And this tired him out too quickly. “Mothers Dey try ooo see my eyes lmao #waitingformommytocomeback,” he wrote.
Check them out below:
Mothers Dey try ooo see my eyes lmao 😂😂😂 #waitingformommytocomeback pic.twitter.com/wPNAvPc8ag
— Davido (@davido) April 2, 2020