Davido Set to Star in Toyin Abraham’s Next “Alakada Reloaded” Film

So, Davido has been unveiled as the next star who will appear in Toyin Abraham’s much-talked-about “Alakada Reloaded” film.

Recall that the actress took to her Instagram to announce that the likes of BBNaija stars Khafi and Mercy will be appearing in the fourth installment of the film, alongside the stars like Peruzzi, Cobhams Asuquo, and many other others.

Now, it has been confirmed that Davido will be joining the crew.

Bellanaija adds that the first installment of the ‘Alakada’ movie series was released in 2009. In 2013 and 2017 respectively, she released the second and third installments respectively.

Check out Davido’s photo below:

