Davido has this summer all planned out for his fans.

The singer took to his Twitter yesterday to announce that he will be dropped a not album this July, which is titled, “A Better Time.”

In a later tweet, he also revealed that he will be collaborating with Nicki Minaj in one of the tracks. Check out that story here.

And see his album tweet below:

Album . July … A BETTER TIME — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

