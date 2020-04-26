Davido has told CNN that he is donating the proceeds from his new music video, Dolce & Dolce featuring Summer Walker to fashion house’s Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research fund.

The singer noted that he is inspired to do this humanitarian work after his partner, Chioma Avril Rowland, tested positive to the virus.

“I was on tour, she was in London with my son. When we all came back to Nigeria, we were, like, because we have travel history, I think it’s best we get tested,” he told CNN in an interview. “We had no symptoms. Nobody in the house had symptoms. Out of all 34 of us that got tested, she was the only one that came out positive, which was crazy to us.”

She has since recovered. Now Davido added, “People are really going through a hard time. This is the first time something like this has paused the whole world. A lot of people out here make money from day to day, like, surviving day to day pay. That’s not possible because we all have to stay inside.”

See the video below:

