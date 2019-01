Last night at his historic sold-out concert held at the O2 Arena in London, Davido wore the limited edition bomber jacket designed by Okunoren.

The jacket is off Okunoren’s yet-to-be-released “Divinity to Form” collection. And Davido looked absolutely dashing in it.

Check out the photos below:

#ConceivedinAfrica #OKUNOREN #DAVIDO #MEN’SWEAR #OKUNORENTWINS