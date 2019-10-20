Davido Reveals His Partner Chioma Avril Rowland Is In Labour

Davido is set to be a dad again.

The singer took to his Instagram Story to reveal that Chioma Avril Rowland is in labour. “Forget. Women dey try. Jesus!” said the apparently frightened singer who was in the hospital with Chioma.

He also shared a sneak peek of her stretched out in bed.

And this comes weeks after they got engaged. Now, fans are wishing them well, waiting for the news of her delivery.

See his posts below:

Davido is with Chioma in labour room! Pray for them! #Davido #headies2019 pic.twitter.com/xGq3Sya09Y — Trend Amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) October 19, 2019