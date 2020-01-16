Davido Responds to Allegations that He Stole Peruzzi from Another Label: ‘Best Thing Ever!’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Davido Responds to Allegations that He Stole Peruzzi from Another Label: ‘Best Thing Ever!’

Davido finally has finally spoken up after King Patrick, the executive producer of Goldenboy Entertainment, took to his Twitter to accuse the singer of stealing Peruzzi.

According to Patrick, he had initially signed Peruzzi to his record label, but the singer went on to sign another deal with Davido’s label.  This, apparently, stirred a heated row, which is why Patrick took to Twitter to call both artistes out. Read all about it here.

Now Davido has replied; he says Peruzzi is the best thing that happened to him and his career.

See his response below:

Related Posts

Naomi Osaka Called Serena Williams Her “Mom” on Instagram

January 16, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Studio With Pharrell Williams

January 16, 2020

Omoni Oboli Says She Does not Apologise for Being Ambitious

January 16, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *