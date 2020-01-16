Davido finally has finally spoken up after King Patrick, the executive producer of Goldenboy Entertainment, took to his Twitter to accuse the singer of stealing Peruzzi.

According to Patrick, he had initially signed Peruzzi to his record label, but the singer went on to sign another deal with Davido’s label. This, apparently, stirred a heated row, which is why Patrick took to Twitter to call both artistes out. Read all about it here.

Now Davido has replied; he says Peruzzi is the best thing that happened to him and his career.

See his response below: