Davido Releases Statement Terminating Contract of Lil Frosh Over Domestic Violence Allegations

Davido and the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) have released an official statement regarding domestic violence claims against one or the signees.

The DMW boss noted that the contract of Lil Frosh, one of the signees under his record label has been terminated following the company’s investigation on allegations of physical abuse on his girlfriend.

The statement which was shared on social media noted that the company takes the issue of domestic violence seriously and in the light of recent happenings and it’s internal investigation, Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh has been released from his contract with the label.

Davido went on to note that DMW takes the issue of abuse seriously and continues to stand with victims of same.

Recall that Lil Frosh, a DMW signee was called out on social media on Monday, October 5, for allegedly battering his girlfriend, an act he is said to consistently engage in.

Images of the battered video vixen flooded social media with many entertainers speaking against the horrific act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

