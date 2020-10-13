Davido Releases Statement on Meeting with IG, Says He Never Denied Protesting

Davido has released an official statement following his meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and has debunked claims that he denied protesting as circulated by some blogs.

The singer disclosed that his words were taken out of context and people tagging him a coward were only responding to a snippet of the conversation that went down.

Davido in his statement noted that the PRO of the police force, Frank MBA had asked if he came to Abuja for the protest given that the meeting with the Inspector General of Police, had been scheduled before his visit.

The ‘Fem’ crooner replied that his touchdown in Abuja was actually for the scheduled meeting and his presence at the scene of protests was to calm nerves and dialogue with police officers for the release of protesters who had been arrested for exercising their civic rights.

The father of three reiterated that this fight belongs to everyone and he is Nigerian first, before anything else.

