Davido Reiterates that His Contemporaries are Jealous Because His Father is Rich

Davido has alluded the heat and all the flak he catches from his contemporaries in the music industry to be as a result of jealousy.

The DMW boss who was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Burnaboy in Ghana agreed with a fan who had tweeted that.

Davido aka OBO went further to repost a post from a popular Instagram blog reiterating this belief once again and daring his haters to come kill him.

He noted that whether these folks liked it or not, he would continue to deliver hits for his teeming fans worldwide.

