Davido Reaches Out to Cynthia Morgan: “Call Me! I Got an Anthem!”

Davido has offered Cynthia Morgan a helping hand.

The singer took to his Twitter today to tweet his support for Cynthia Morgan, who recently revealed the tribulations she has been going through ever since she fell out with her record label boss, Jude Okoye.

Despite the fact that Davido and Morgan were embroiled in a nasty beef over the Next Rated award, Davido still wants to help her return to the spotlight.

“Cynthia Morgan call me,” he tweeted, and added in another tweet, “Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

