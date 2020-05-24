Davido Reaches Out to Cynthia Morgan: “Call Me! I Got an Anthem!”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Davido Reaches Out to Cynthia Morgan: “Call Me! I Got an Anthem!”

Davido has offered Cynthia Morgan a helping hand.

The singer took to his Twitter today to tweet his support for Cynthia Morgan, who recently revealed the tribulations she has been going through ever since she fell out with her record label boss, Jude Okoye.

Despite the fact that Davido and Morgan were embroiled in a nasty beef over the Next Rated award, Davido still wants to help her return to the spotlight.

“Cynthia Morgan call me,” he tweeted, and added in another tweet, “Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

,

Related Posts

CoolFM OAP Do2tun Slams Jude Okoye Over Cynthia Morgan Drama: ‘Wickedness’

May 24, 2020

Adewale Adeleke Slams Artistes Who Beef Their Record Labels

May 24, 2020

Messy: MayD Shares Shocking Details About His Time With the Okoye Brothers

May 24, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *