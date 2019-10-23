Davido Puts N1million Bounty on Sisters Who Said He Got One of Them Pregnant

Davido is taking legal action against the two sisters who took to Instagram to accuse him of getting one of them pregnant.

In case you missed how the drama started: Eileen who claimed in a video that the singer got her sister Susan pregnant. “He is denying the pregnant,” said Eileen who added that they had tried to get the singer to take responsibility. And Susan, who seemed visibly upset, added that since he has refused to have that conversation, he will “rot in jail.”

Davido responded shortly after, announcing a gift of N1 million to anyone who will help him trace the sisters. And seeing the damage they have caused, Eileen and Susan have now shared a new video, dismissing their accusations as a joke.

See the posts below:

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.