Davido Publishes Receipt Confirming He Sold Out the 02 Arena in London

Davido’s recent concert in London was really a sold-out show.

The singer has published a receipt of his team’s conversation with the O2 Arena, in which they asked the venue administrators to confirm that the concert was a sold-out event. And the administrators said yes.

“Our People and amebo 😂😂😂 ….. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEXT !!” said the excited singer on Instagram.

This comes after Guardian UK published a piece in which they claimed that Davido “nearly sold out the O2,” stirring a heated conversation on social media.

Now Davido has a receipt to back up his brag.

