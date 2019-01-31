Davido Publishes Receipt Confirming He Sold Out the 02 Arena in London

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Davido Publishes Receipt Confirming He Sold Out the 02 Arena in London

Davido’s recent concert in London was really a sold-out show.

The singer has published a receipt of his team’s conversation with the O2 Arena, in which they asked the venue administrators to confirm that the concert was a sold-out event. And the administrators said yes.

“Our People and amebo 😂😂😂 ….. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEXT !!” said the excited singer on Instagram.

This comes after Guardian UK published a piece in which they claimed that Davido “nearly sold out the O2,” stirring a heated conversation on social media.

Now Davido has a receipt to back up his brag.

See his post below:

Related Posts

Media Personality Bolanle Olukanni Survives Horrifying Car Crash

January 31, 2019

Tonto Dikeh Admits to Faking a Perfect Life on Instagram: “I’m Learning From My Mistakes”

January 31, 2019

Nick Cannon to Host Wendy William Show During Her Absence

January 31, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *