Davido Promises to Give His Daughters Ferraris in the Future

Davido is an amazing dad and he never fails to let anyone who cares to listen know how much he loves his children.

The singer was very impressed when DJ Cuppy took to Twitter to show off the Ferraris she and her sisters got from their dad, Femi Otedola. The gifts has gotten everyone worked up, with many people either envious and happy for the sisters.

And Davido is happy for them, too, and has promised to take care of his daughters just as Femi Otedola does his children.

“Congrats cuppy,” he tweeted today, adding, “I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN .. chai money good.”

See his post below:

Congrats cuppy …. 🔥🔥 I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN .. chai money good https://t.co/JgUmP1SHjf — Davido (@davido) September 16, 2020

