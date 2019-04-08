Davido Performs at Rapper J.Cole’s Dreamville Festival: Watch

Over the weekend, Davido delivered a stunning performance at rapper J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival held in North Carolina, United States.

The Nigerian singer showed up and showed out for fans who attended the day event to see him. And he later took to his social media to thank fans who came to support him.

“Blessed to grace the stage at @realcoleworld’s Dreamville festival yesterday. People from all different walks of life came out showed crazy love to the Afrobeats culture,” he wrote, adding, “They said Africa to the World? Nah, it’s the World to Africa!”

See his post below:

