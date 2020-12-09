Davido Mourns Bodyguard of 11 Years, TJ Who Passed Away

Davido is currently beareved as he is mourning the death of his bodyguard, TJ who passed away on Tuesday.

The singer and DMW label boss took to his Instagram page to detail on the relationship he had with his bodyguard of eleven years.

Davido noted all that TJ did for him while he was alive including taking care of him, making sure he made it in time for his shows among other things.

Sharing several pictures of them together, the father of three noted that the news came to him as a rude shock and he was tired of having to be strong.

Other celebrities have also taken to social media to mourn the death of the beloved man.

See Davido’s post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

