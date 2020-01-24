‘Davido may NEVER marry Chioma’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo has dropped another bombshell about the saga over the relationship of singer Davido and his fiance Chioma.

In her latest contribution to the scandal, Olunloyo said the Afro-pop superstar may never marry his fiance.

Davido had announced plans to marry Chioma in 2020 but recall that the duo sparked breakup rumour last Saturday after unfollowing each on Instagram – though they later followed each other back after their action caused panic among their fans.

This happened after King Patrick of Golden Boy Entertainment, a former manager of DMW signee Peruzzi, tweeted a cryptic tweet on Friday evening claiming the singer was sleeping with Chioma before pimping her to Davido as his cousin.

In the midst of the ensuing drama, some social media users dug up a February 2019 post by Kemi Olunloyo where she made the same claim Patrick posted last Friday.

Some who had dragged the blogger for peddling unsubstantiated claims when she posted the report backtracks as they hailed her.

The drama made Olunloyo, who had initially announced exit from journalism last December, to stage a comeback on Monday.

She took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make another damning revelation about Davido and his fiancé.

She wrote:

“Davido is NOT married to Chioma Davido may NEVER marry Chioma

“Davido is about to see ugly things about Chioma. Chioma get your paper.

“Nobody Should call me when I’m vindicated. The damage Peruzzi has done is too much. Cousins are not lovers.”

Fingers crossed for now…