So, the teaser for Davido’s feature on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’Out’ is finally here.

Recall that the news of his feature surfaced since early 2019, and now the show’s social media handle has shared the teaser featuring the Nigerian superstar.

Check out the trailer:

.@davido is pulling up to take us back to the motherland on all-new #WildNOut Tuesday, at 8/7c only on @VH1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5O03i0skBp — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) February 6, 2020