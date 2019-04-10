Davido Has the Perfect Response for Troll Who Criticised Him for Celebrating Billboard Chart Feat

Davido has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind and when a troll dissed him on Twitter, he didn’t hesitate to clap back.

The recent drama started after the Nigerian singer shared the update of how well his album Fall is doing on the Billboard Urban Chart.

“Moved up again ! We are now 3 spots from top 10!” he tweeted. And while many people had kind things to say, a troll chose to diss him, saying, “You are shouting upandan because of Urban chart Bro what will now happen if your song enter Billboard hot 100.”

To which Davido replied with a: “I will shout more.”

Apt.

See the exchange below:

